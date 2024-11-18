Prospera Global Utilizes Share Placement for Growth

Sinjia Land Limited (SG:5HH) has released an update.

Prospera Global Limited has effectively utilized S$1.127 million from its recent share placement for working capital, including manpower and professional fees, while S$1.364 million remains for business growth and new opportunities. This strategic allocation aims to strengthen their financial position and explore potential ventures.

