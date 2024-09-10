Pros and Cons of Using an IUL Account for Retirement

Indexed universal life (IUL) insurance policies that combine a death benefit with a savings account have become popular with retirement savers looking to balance life insurance protection with growth. Part of the premium paid for one of these policies goes into a cash account that earns interest based on the performance of a stock market index rather than at a rate set by the insurance company. Policyholders can tap the cash account via tax-free loans or withdrawals and modify premiums they pay as well as the death benefit. However, these policies come with high fees, premiums that typically increase with age and, along with the chance of higher returns, the risk that the cash account will underperform.

What Is Indexed Universal Life Insurance?

IUL insurance offers both a death benefit and a cash value component. The cash value component of an IUL policy is linked to the performance of a specific market index, often the S&P 500. They also have a guaranteed minimum interest rate, which may be as high as 2%, but the floor is usually set at 0%.

By attaching performance to a stock market index, policyholders earn a higher return than they could with a type of cash value policy that has the interest rate set by the insurer. The minimum, at the same time, protects against loss if the market does poorly.

For retirement planning, IUL policies can be used to accumulate cash value that can be accessed through loans or withdrawals during retirement. This cash value grows tax-deferred, meaning you don't pay taxes on the growth until you withdraw it. And because withdrawals are considered loans against the policy's cash value, they are generally tax-free, providing a potential source of income in retirement.

Pros and Cons of Indexed Universal Life Insurance for Retirement

When considering an IUL as part of your retirement plan, it's important to weigh the pros and cons.

Pros Cons Potential for Market-Linked Growth

One of the main advantages of using an IUL for retirement is the potential for cash value growth linked to the performance of a market index. This allows policyholders to benefit from market upswings while avoiding the full impact of market downturns, thanks to the policy's guaranteed minimum interest rate. Complexity and Costs

IUL policies are usually complex and often come with higher costs compared to other retirement savings options. The fees associated with IULs, such as administrative fees, cost of insurance and surrender charges, can eat into the cash value, reducing overall return on investment. Tax-Deferred Growth and Tax-Free Withdrawals

The cash value in an IUL policy grows tax-deferred, meaning you don't pay taxes on earnings until you make a withdrawal. Additionally, withdrawals from the cash value are typically considered loans, which are not taxed as income. This can provide a tax-efficient source of retirement income. Impact on Death Benefit

Taking loans or withdrawals from the cash value can reduce the death benefit, leaving less for your beneficiaries. If the loans are not repaid, the outstanding balance will be deducted from the death benefit, which could affect your overall estate planning goals. Flexibility in Premium Payments

An IUL policy holder can change the amount and timing of premium payments. This flexibility can be beneficial if your financial situation changes. However, it's important to maintain enough cash value in the policy to cover the cost of insurance and other fees. Otherwise, the policyholder may be required to pay more to keep the policy in force. Caps and Participation Rates

The growth in the cash value component is often limited by caps and participation rates. A cap sets the maximum interest rate you can earn, regardless of how well the market performs, while the participation rate determines the percentage of the index's performance that will be credited to your account. These limitations can reduce the growth of your cash value. For example, if the benchmark returns 8% and the participation rate is 50% the account will earn 4%.

How Indexed Universal Life Insurance Compares to Other Retirement Options

When comparing IUL to other retirement savings options like 401(k)s and IRAs, there are several key differences to consider:

401(k) plans : A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that offers tax-deferred growth and, in some cases, employer matching contributions. Unlike IULs, 401(k) contributions are limited by annual caps, and withdrawals before age 59½ may incur penalties.

: A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that offers tax-deferred growth and, in some cases, employer matching contributions. Unlike IULs, 401(k) contributions are limited by annual caps, and withdrawals before age 59½ may incur penalties. IRAs (individual retirement accounts) : IRAs offer tax-deferred or tax-free growth (depending on whether you choose a traditional or Roth IRA) and provide a wide range of investment options. Like 401(k)s, IRAs have contribution limits and penalties for early withdrawals.

: IRAs offer tax-deferred or tax-free growth (depending on whether you choose a traditional or Roth IRA) and provide a wide range of investment options. Like 401(k)s, IRAs have contribution limits and penalties for early withdrawals. Roth IRAs : Roth IRAs provide tax-free growth and withdrawals, making them a popular choice for retirement savings. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, and qualified withdrawals are tax-free.

: Roth IRAs provide tax-free growth and withdrawals, making them a popular choice for retirement savings. Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, and qualified withdrawals are tax-free. Annuities: Annuities provide a lifetime income stream guaranteed by the insurance companies that sell them. They can be appealing for retirees looking for stable, predictable income. However, annuities often come with high fees and less flexibility than IULs.

Bottom Line

Using an IUL policy for retirement can offer you a combination of benefits, including market-linked growth potential, tax-deferred accumulation and life insurance protection. You'll want to consider the costs, complexity and impact on the death benefit before committing to an IUL as part of your retirement strategy.

Tips for Retirement Planning

