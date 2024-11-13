News & Insights

Stocks

PROREIT Reports Steady Revenue Amid Strategic Moves

November 13, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PRO Real Estate Investment (TSE:PRV.UN) has released an update.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust reported stable property revenue of $24 million for Q3 2024, despite owning 10 fewer properties year-over-year. The company achieved a 1.5% increase in net operating income and continued to strengthen its industrial portfolio with strategic acquisitions, while reducing debt by $18 million.

For further insights into TSE:PRV.UN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.