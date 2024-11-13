PROREIT Reports Steady Revenue Amid Strategic Moves

PRO Real Estate Investment (TSE:PRV.UN) has released an update.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust reported stable property revenue of $24 million for Q3 2024, despite owning 10 fewer properties year-over-year. The company achieved a 1.5% increase in net operating income and continued to strengthen its industrial portfolio with strategic acquisitions, while reducing debt by $18 million.

