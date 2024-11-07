ProQR Therapeutics sees cash runway into mid-2027

At September 30, 2024, ProQR held cash and cash equivalents of EUR 89.4 million, compared to EUR 118.9 million cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023. Net cash used in operating activities during the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 was EUR 5.7 million, compared to EUR 7.5 million used for the same period last year. During the first three quarters of 2024, the Company achieved certain milestones in the collaboration agreement with Eli Lilly amounting to $5.5 million. In October, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 18,000,000 ordinary shares and a concurrent private placement of 3,523,538 ordinary shares with Eli Lilly, as well as exercise of the underwriter’s option for 1,940,072 additional shares for gross proceeds totaling approximately $82.1 million.

