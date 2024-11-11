Prophecy DeFi Inc. Expands in Solana Ecosystem

Prophecy DeFi Inc (TSE:PDFI) has released an update.

Prophecy DeFi Inc. is enhancing its investment portfolio by focusing on the Solana blockchain ecosystem, specifically through strategic investments in Jupiter, Solana’s leading liquidity aggregator. This move allows investors to gain exposure to high-growth altcoin assets and benefit from yield-generating opportunities within the decentralized finance sector.

