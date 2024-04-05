Unveiling the Promising Road to Recovery for the Biotech Sector

Although SPSIBI covers US-based biotech companies listed on exchanges other than Nasdaq, this segment remains infinitesimal within the broader universe, exerting a minimal influence on index breadth and performance. Year after year, the overwhelming majority of biotech firms opt to list on Nasdaq, as evidenced by its remarkable IPO win rates of 98% from 2021 to 2023, cementing Nasdaq's position as the preferred choice for the industry.

As the largest constituent with an 8.7% weight in NBI, Vertex Pharmaceuticals generated a total return of 31.5% and 40.9% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Its 2023 product revenue reached US$9.87 billion, an 11% increase compared to 2022. The Boston-based company developed an experimental drug that alleviates moderate to severe pain, blocking pain signals before they can reach the brain. Vertex expects its new drug, named VX-548, to avoid opioids’ potential to lead to addiction and plans to submit a new drug application to the FDA by mid-2024. It will represent the first new class of acute pain medicine in more than two decades if the application is successful. Defined as pain that lasts less than three months, acute pain affects more than 80 million people in the US each year. Dr. Henry Kranzler, professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania, described the drug as "a therapeutic breakthrough." Opioid-involved overdose deaths in the US rose from 21,089 in 2010 to 80,411 in 2021. As the US is in the midst of the opioid crisis, the need for effective, non-addictive alternatives has never been more critical.

Conclusion

The biotech sector experienced a revival in M&A last year, and biotech IPOs have been a bright spot since the start of the year. As the industry braces for an ongoing massive patent cliff projected to extend until 2030, pharmaceutical firms are proactively fortifying their positions through increased partnerships and, on occasion, pursuing bigger deals. The number of novel drugs approved by the FDA’s CDER last year reached the second highest level in the past three decades, which is another encouraging sign that could lead to increased investment in biotech firms. Moreover, cell and gene therapies offer vast potential as treatments for a wide range of diseases, including cancer, genetic, and neurological diseases. The first commercially available CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing treatment was approved by authorities in the US and UK in the fourth quarter of last year. Based on these multiple favorable factors, the biotech industry is poised for recovery in 2024.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index provides investors with a transparent benchmark for tracking new biotech entrants into the public markets. This well-structured index strikes a balance by maintaining appropriate weightings between the inherently volatile yet promising realm of younger, small-cap companies and the established, more stable large-cap members of the industry.

ETFs tracking NBI include the Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: IBBQ), ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: BIB), ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: BIS), Invesco Nasdaq Biotech UCITS ETF (London: SBIO), iShares Nasdaq US Biotechnology UCITS ETF (London: BTEC), Capital Nasdaq Biotechnology Index ETF (Taiwan: 00678), Mirae Asset TIGER Nasdaq BIO ETF (Korea: 203780), and China Universal Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (Shanghai: 513290).