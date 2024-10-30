Promising Lithium Discoveries Boost ETM’s Prospects

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals LTD has completed its initial field reconnaissance at the Solo and Good Setting Projects in James Bay, Canada, revealing promising lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite formations. The findings could indicate substantial mineralization potential, enhancing the company’s prospects in the competitive minerals market. This development marks a significant step in ETM’s exploration activities, potentially positioning them for future growth.

