Promising Lithium Discoveries Boost ETM’s Prospects

October 30, 2024 — 12:27 am EDT

Greenland Minerals Limited (AU:ETM) has released an update.

Energy Transition Minerals LTD has completed its initial field reconnaissance at the Solo and Good Setting Projects in James Bay, Canada, revealing promising lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatite formations. The findings could indicate substantial mineralization potential, enhancing the company’s prospects in the competitive minerals market. This development marks a significant step in ETM’s exploration activities, potentially positioning them for future growth.

