Progyny price target lowered to $19 from $24 at Jefferies

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Progyny (PGNY) to $19 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is lowering estimates to reflect selling season results – 1.1M member adds offset by about 700,000 from a previously announced customer loss – while also taking “a more conservative approach” to modeling utilization/mix in Q4 and FY25.

