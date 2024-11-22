News & Insights

Procter & Gamble price target raised to $167 from $165 at Stifel

November 22, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Procter & Gamble to $167 from $165 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after having attended P&G’s investor meeting. Overall, new news was “limited,” with the company maintaining FY25 guidance for 3%-5% organic sales growth and 5%-7% core EPS growth and maintaining its long-term algorithm for organic sales growth ahead of the market and mid-to-high single-digit core EPS growth, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which notes it reduced its FY25-FY26 estimates “slightly,” reflecting flow-through from recent forex movement, views the risk/reward as fairly balanced at current levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

PG

