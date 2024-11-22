Procter & Gamble price target raised to $167 from $165 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Procter & Gamble to $167 from $165 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after having attended P&G’s investor meeting. Overall, new news was “limited,” with the company maintaining FY25 guidance for 3%-5% organic sales growth and 5%-7% core EPS growth and maintaining its long-term algorithm for organic sales growth ahead of the market and mid-to-high single-digit core EPS growth, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which notes it reduced its FY25-FY26 estimates “slightly,” reflecting flow-through from recent forex movement, views the risk/reward as fairly balanced at current levels.

