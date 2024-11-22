Procter & Gamble price target raised to $167 from $165 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on Procter & Gamble to $167 from $165 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after having attended P&G’s investor meeting. Overall, new news was “limited,” with the company maintaining FY25 guidance for 3%-5% organic sales growth and 5%-7% core EPS growth and maintaining its long-term algorithm for organic sales growth ahead of the market and mid-to-high single-digit core EPS growth, the analyst tells investors. The firm, which notes it reduced its FY25-FY26 estimates “slightly,” reflecting flow-through from recent forex movement, views the risk/reward as fairly balanced at current levels.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on PG:
- Procter & Gamble sees long-term core EPS growth in mid-to-high single digits
- Procter & Gamble reiterates FY25 organic revenue growth view of 3%-5%
- Eli Lilly appoints Jon Moeller to board of directors
- Insider Trading: Procter & Gamble’s (PG) Key Executive Sells Stock Worth $2.2M
- Procter & Gamble price target raised to $180 from $175 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.