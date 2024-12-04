Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $175.11, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 5.83% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.79% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.89, showcasing a 2.72% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.74 billion, indicating a 1.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $85.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.77% and +1.82%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Procter & Gamble. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.62.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Consumer Products - Staples was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.