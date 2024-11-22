Procore price target raised to $85 from $71 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Procore (PCOR) to $85 from $71 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Analyst Day presentation provided a solid strategic framework to gradually reaccelerate growth and consistently expand margins in the medium term, as it navigates an ongoing tougher macro backdrop, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is “supportive” of the product and market opportunity for Procore as the company puts in place technical and geographic sales resources consistent with its update this summer, BMO added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PCOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.