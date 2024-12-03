Procaps Group Secures $40 Million Convertible Note Deal

Procaps Group (PROC) has released an update.

Procaps Group, a Luxembourg-based company, has entered into a significant financial agreement to issue $40 million in secured convertible notes to Hoche Partners Pharma Holding. The deal involves two phases, with an initial investment of $20 million and a potential second tranche of equal value, contingent on third-party investments. This strategic move could bolster Procaps’ financial position and expand its market presence.

