Procaps Group Announces Shareholder Meetings Amid Financial Scrutiny

November 29, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Procaps Group (PROC) has released an update.

Procaps Group, S.A. is set to hold both an extraordinary and an annual general meeting on December 16, 2024, in Luxembourg. The meetings aim to address amendments to the company’s articles of association and review financial disclosures, as previous financial statements cannot be relied upon due to ongoing investigations. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on key resolutions that could impact the company’s future direction.

