Probe Gold Inc. Launches $15M Private Placement

Probe Gold Inc. has announced a $15 million private placement offering, split into non-flow-through and flow-through common shares, aiming to fund its Quebec-based Novador and Detour Gold projects. The offering, expected to conclude by June 19, 2024, includes an underwriters’ option for additional shares and will focus on raising capital for exploration, drilling, and working capital needs. The private placement is structured to take advantage of Canadian tax incentives for eligible exploration expenses to be incurred by the end of 2025.

