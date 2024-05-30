News & Insights

Stocks

Probe Gold Inc. Launches $15M Private Placement

May 30, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Probe Metals (TSE:PRB) has released an update.

Probe Gold Inc. has announced a $15 million private placement offering, split into non-flow-through and flow-through common shares, aiming to fund its Quebec-based Novador and Detour Gold projects. The offering, expected to conclude by June 19, 2024, includes an underwriters’ option for additional shares and will focus on raising capital for exploration, drilling, and working capital needs. The private placement is structured to take advantage of Canadian tax incentives for eligible exploration expenses to be incurred by the end of 2025.

For further insights into TSE:PRB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.