Pro-Pac Packaging Appoints New CEO Ian Shannon

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.
Pro-Pac Packaging Limited has appointed Ian Shannon as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shannon, who has been with Pro-Pac as Chief Operations Officer since July, brings extensive leadership experience from his previous role as CEO of John Cotton Australia and a solid background in sales and marketing. This strategic leadership change is expected to drive Pro-Pac forward in providing innovative packaging solutions across Australia and New Zealand.
