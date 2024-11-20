Pro-Pac Packaging Appoints New CEO Ian Shannon

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited has appointed Ian Shannon as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shannon, who has been with Pro-Pac as Chief Operations Officer since July, brings extensive leadership experience from his previous role as CEO of John Cotton Australia and a solid background in sales and marketing. This strategic leadership change is expected to drive Pro-Pac forward in providing innovative packaging solutions across Australia and New Zealand.

