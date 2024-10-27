Pro-Pac Packaging Announces Director Retirement and Election

News & Insights

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited (AU:PPG) has released an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited has announced the retirement of non-executive director Rupert Harrington following their 2024 AGM, with Mark Blackburn set to stand for re-election. The company plans to appoint a new director to fill Harrington’s vacancy. Pro-Pac Packaging, known for its innovative packaging solutions across various sectors in Australia and New Zealand, continues to navigate its leadership dynamics to support its growth.

