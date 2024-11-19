News & Insights

Prismi S.p.A. Faces Subsidiary Debt Restructuring and Board Resignation

November 19, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

PRISMI S.p.A. (IT:PRM) has released an update.

Prismi S.p.A., a leader in the digital marketing sector listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, has announced a court decision regarding debt restructuring for its subsidiary, H2H Creative Production Srl, with a hearing scheduled for December. Additionally, board member Roberto Mussano has resigned due to professional commitments. Prismi continues to focus on providing bespoke digital marketing services across Italy.

