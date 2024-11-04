Primoris reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.22, consensus $1.02

Reports Q3 revenue $1.65B, consensus $1.58B. “In the third quarter, Primoris (PRIM) achieved record levels of revenue, earnings and backlog while also delivering strong operating cash flow,” said Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Primoris. “This is a credit to our hard-working employees and the trust of our customers to execute their projects safely and efficiently.”

