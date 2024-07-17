Primoris (PRIM) Secures $1.2B in Energy Segment Contracts

Primoris Services Corporation PRIM announced significant contract awards worth approximately $1.2 billion, bolstering its Energy Segment. The contracts include nearly $700 million secured in second-quarter 2024 and more than $500 million booked early for the third quarter of 2024.



The majority of the contract value, $1.1 billion, is allocated for the engineering, procurement, and construction of utility-scale solar projects. These projects also encompass around 800 MWh of battery energy storage systems, reflecting Primoris’s strategic goal to expand its solar service offerings. Additionally, $100 million is earmarked for the expansion of multiple combustion gas turbine generators, highlighting the company’s robust capabilities in natural gas generation.



Primoris president and CEO Tom McCormick emphasized the strong demand for the company's utility-scale solar and natural gas solutions. McCormick attributed this demand to the growing need for power generation and the company’s solid customer relationships, underpinned by a proven track record of safe and successful project execution.



The projects are set to commence mobilization in the latter half of 2024 and continue through the second quarter of 2025. These contracts are expected to significantly enhance PRIM's growth prospects, solidifying its position in the renewable energy and power generation sectors.



The recent contract wins not only underscore Primoris’s market strength but also align with its strategic objectives, positioning the company for sustained growth and expanded service offerings in the rapidly evolving energy market.

Energy/Renewables’ Continuous Contract Flow: A Boon

Shares of this leading specialty contractor have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefiting from solid performance across the segments. The U.S. administration’s renewable energy drive is expected to boost its growth.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Primoris is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for its Energy and Utilities services amid North America's energy transition and infrastructure modernization efforts. The company's solar and industrial businesses are seizing opportunities to meet the rising demand for power generation, while its power delivery business is supporting the heightened need for transmission and distribution services.



In first-quarter 2024, Primoris reported a 12.4% increase in revenues compared to the previous year, primarily fueled by strong growth in utility-scale solar and industrial construction within the Energy segment. Specifically, the Energy segment's revenues surged 33.4% year over year, driven by increased solar project activity and industrial construction in the Western United States, though partially offset by lower pipeline activity.



As of Mar 31, 2024, Primoris' total backlog stood at $10.6 billion, with both the Utilities and Energy segments each contributing $5.3 billion. This substantial backlog underscores the growing demand for Primoris' services and its ability to drive continued growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PRIM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the same space are:



Advanced Drainage Systems WMS presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). WMS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.5%, on average. The stock has gained 26.9% year to date (YTD). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMS’ 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates increases of 5.1% and 12.2%, respectively, from a year ago.



Dycom Industries DY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has risen 58.2% YTD.



DY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DY’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.2% and 8.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 184.3%, on average. Shares of GLDD have gained 21.4% YTD.



The consensus estimate for GLDD’s 2024 sales and EPS implies increases of 26.7% and 414.3%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.