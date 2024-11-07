Primo Water Announces Robust Q3 Results and Rebranding

Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) has released an update.

Primo Water Corporation has announced impressive third-quarter results for 2024, with an 8.8% increase in revenue and a boost in net income, driven by volume and pricing growth. The company is set to begin trading as Primo Brands on the NYSE, following its merger with BlueTriton Brands, marking a new chapter for the business.

