Primis Financial receives notice of delisting stay extension from Nasdaq

Primis Financial (FRST) received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the temporary stay of delisting of the company’s common stock has been extended pending a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel on December 3, 2024, and the issuance of a final Panel decision. On October 3, the company received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the company’s common stock would be delisted because the company did not timely file several required documents. On October 8, the company appealed Nasdaq’s determination in the Delisting Notice and requested a hearing. The Hearing Request had temporarily stayed any suspension or delisting action until October 24, and requested that the temporary stay be extended until the Panel issues a final decision on the matter. The company filed the Form 10-K on October 15 and is working diligently to file the Form 10-Qs as promptly as practicable.

