Primech AI launches AI-powered automated toilet cleaning robot

Primech AI, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings (PMEC), announces the launch of Hytron, an AI-powered automated toilet cleaning robot, now operational and enhancing hygiene standards at Temasek Polytechnic. This innovative technology introduces unprecedented levels of cleaning efficiency, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

