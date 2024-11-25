News & Insights

Primary Hydrogen Expands with Ontario Project Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 09:46 am EST

Millbank Mining Corp (TSE:HDRO) has released an update.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. has announced its planned acquisition of the Hopkins Hydrogen Project in Ontario, which spans 31 mineral claims and 6,920 hectares. The project shows potential for naturally occurring hydrogen, supported by geological features like forest rings and alkali intrusives. This acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to develop a diverse portfolio of promising hydrogen projects across Canada.

