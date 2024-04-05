Pride in Action: LGBTQ+ Voices and Allies Shaping Nasdaq's Future

At Nasdaq, we don't just believe in diversity - we live it. This Pride Month, we're amplifying the voices of our LGBTQ+ employees, sharing their stories and perspectives that make our community stronger.

A Personal Journey in Allyship

As a straight Black man, I've seen firsthand how complex the path to LGBTQ+ allyship can be in Black communities. Growing up, I witnessed deep-rooted stigmas where being gay was often used as a weapon to attack someone's character or masculinity. This prejudice showed up everywhere - in our music, our conversations, our daily lives.

I can recall one moment that changed everything for me. At 11, I heard about my aunt's husband attending an LGBTQ+ parade in San Francisco. My initial confusion - "Why would a straight man go to that?" - turned to understanding when he explained he was there to support his gay daughter. This was my first real lesson in allyship.

That day, I learned that support transcends community lines. It showed me that being an ally means standing up for others, even when their struggles aren't your own. This very lesson has guided my approach to fostering inclusivity at Nasdaq and beyond.

As we celebrate Pride, we're shining a spotlight on the diverse experiences within our Nasdaq family. By sharing these personal journeys - the challenges, the triumphs, the everyday realities - our LGBTQ+ employees offer us all a chance to deepen our understanding and strengthen our commitment to inclusion.

Here are their stories.

Meet Chris Shields

Can you share a bit about your journey as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Chris: My personal journey as an LGBTQ+ individual has been a path of self-discovery, resilience, and authenticity. Pride Month holds immense significance for me as it celebrates diversity, acceptance, and the right to be true to oneself. Being an LGBTQ+ individual has shaped my career at Nasdaq by instilling in me a strong sense of purpose, empathy, and a commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in the workplace

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Chris: Nasdaq has been incredibly supportive of me as an LGBTQ+ individual, providing a safe and inclusive environment where I can bring my whole self to work. The initiatives like diversity training, LGBTQ+ employee resource groups, and inclusive policies (and benefits) at Nasdaq have had a profound impact on creating a culture of acceptance and support.

What challenges have you faced in the workplace, and how have you overcome them?

Chris: Like many LGBTQ+ individuals, I have faced challenges in the workplace, including prejudice, discrimination, and microaggressions. Overcoming these obstacles required courage, resilience, and seeking support from allies and colleagues. A proud moment for me was when I co-chaired The OPEN’s Leadership conference which had tangible positive changes and increased awareness about LGBTQ+ issues in the workplace.

How do you feel the LGBTQ+ community is represented and included at Nasdaq?

Chris: Nasdaq has made commendable efforts to represent and include the LGBTQ+ community through visible support, representation in leadership, and advocacy for equality.

What changes or improvements would you like to see to further support LGBTQ+ individual?

Chris: To further support LGBTQ+ individuals, I would like to see the continuation of education programs, mentorship opportunities, and enhanced visibility of LGBTQ+ voices in decision-making processes.

What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

Chris: To other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers, I would advise staying true to yourself, seeking out mentors and allies, and advocating for inclusivity in all spaces.

How can allies at Nasdaq better support the LGBTQ+ community?

Chris: Allies at Nasdaq can better support the LGBTQ+ community by actively listening, amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, challenging biases, and fostering a culture of respect and understanding.



Meet Hannah Goodfriend

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

Hannah: To me, pride month is an opportunity to combat the shame and stigma that often surrounds queer identities; through community celebration, we demonstrate that LGBTQ+ identities are something to take pride in.

How has your experience as an LGBTQ+ individual shaped your career at Nasdaq?

Hannah: Being an LGBTQ+ advocate and individual in my personal life has prepared me for my professional endeavors at Nasdaq in DEI. My LGBTQ+ community in New York and New Jersey is so vocal about intersectional allyship, ensuring the creation of spaces and opportunities specifically for individuals with disabilities, people of color, and of other marginalized backgrounds. I’ve been so inspired by these intersectional spaces, and they’ve dramatically influenced my approach to supporting our DEI efforts at Nasdaq.

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Hannah: As an LGBTQ+ individual, Nasdaq has supported me personally and professionally. Through my work in The OPEN, I have found a community of coworkers who I can rely on to support me in all my endeavors at work. Nasdaq also granted me the opportunity to attend the annual Out& Equal LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality Summit, where I learned so much about my own identity, along with how to be a better ally to others.

Are there any specific programs or initiatives at Nasdaq that have made a significant impact on you?

Hannah: Nasdaq has a plethora of resources for the LGBTQ+ community, including benefits guide specifically for LGBTQ+ individuals, and a Gender Transition Guidance Document. These initiatives make me so proud to work at Nasdaq, as they demonstrate Nasdaq’s dedication to supporting our LGBTQ+ employees through every personal and professional journey.

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Hannah: In my role as The OPEN’s Communications Lead, I focused on increasing pronoun awareness and allyship in 2023 through a variety of campaigns, including International Pronouns Day in October. Since this initiative, I’ve noticed more individuals adding pronouns to their zoom, their outlook signatures, and even stating their pronouns in conversations. This achievement may seem small at first, but it holds a great significance; every time an ally shares their pronouns, they demonstrate their support of the LGBTQ+ Community, and create a safer space for all.

How do you feel the LGBTQ+ community is represented and included at Nasdaq?

Hannah: I’ve been so happy to see so many transgender and gender non-conforming employees step forward to share their stories, participate in conversations around allyship, and become figureheads in our Nasdaq culture. This wouldn’t be possible without Nasdaq providing these employees with a platform, and a safe environment to share their vulnerability.

What changes or improvements would you like to see to further support LGBTQ+ individual?

Hannah: I’d love to see more gender non-conforming individuals in the workplace, particularly out-and-proud gender non-conforming individuals. This community is often under-employed due to stigma and prejudice; and this lack of corporate representation yields more stigma and prejudice. We have the ability to change this and provide opportunities to so many talented individuals.

What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

Hannah: Your identity is an asset – use your unique perspectives to demonstrate your value. For instance, in a marketing role, LGBTQ+ employees may be particularly adept at understanding the nuances of gendered language, or how a product might be perceived by a particular audience within the queer community. Use your voice to advocate for your community – a good business will listen to the diverse perspectives of the people it serves.

How can allies at Nasdaq better support the LGBTQ+ community?

Hannah: Listen and amplify. Hear our stories when we share them and use your allyship to uplift our most vulnerable or targeted communities, particularly gender non-conforming or transgender individuals of color or disability.



Meet Kate Wicker

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

Kate: I had a long journey to self-awareness and acceptance. I think that Pride Month is a great yearly reminder of the breadth and depth of experiences in our community. I don’t think it’s a mistake that a lot of people find themselves during Pride. It’s never too late to learn, to discover, to share. We’ll be here for you - out, loud, proud, and relentless in the pursuit of joy and self-acceptance.

How has your experience as an LGBTQ+ individual shaped your career at Nasdaq?

Kate: A big part of being a member of the LGBTQ+ community is just that - community. I am grateful that part of my Nasdaq experience has included the opportunity to help build, grow, and support communities across employee networks and in our Atlanta office. It helps me feel aligned to our company’s Purpose and that I’m doing more than just clocking in for a job every day.

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Kate: The OPEN [our LGBTQ+ employee network] has been an incredible resource from the start, with its engaging programming and opportunities for career growth, and a thoughtful and engaged ally in our executive sponsor, Oliver Albers, who is always ready to lift us up and support us.

Are there any specific programs or initiatives at Nasdaq that have made a significant impact on you?

Kate: I can’t overstate how much my work life was impacted by being named a 2023 Purpose Champion, which seemed to be driven by my work with our employee networks. As a result, I’ve gotten exposure and opportunities that I could never have dreamed of, and the support that came from the Analytics team and the Atlanta office was heartwarming, beyond generous. I’m beyond grateful.



What challenges have you faced in the workplace, and how have you overcome them?

Kate: Often in the workplace, we see people saying or doing things from a place of fear or a place of ignorance. It’s important not to bear the burden of the things people do or say - it’s never a reflection of you. You can do what you can to challenge bad assumptions and to educate, but internalizing someone else’s poor behavior helps no one.

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Kate: My wonderful teammate Dan has his pronouns in his email signature after I had worked with Analytics leadership to send communication of why this method of allyship was impactful. One day, he received a random email from one of his clients that had a screenshot of his email signature with his pronouns highlighted, that said, “Kudos to [Nasdaq] for being open to allowing for this in email signatures. Not many businesses in the corporate space are open to this and they really need to be.” I was so proud when he forwarded the email to me. It helped reinforce the mission - as a market leader, we are setting the expectation for others in our industry to make safe spaces within their organization and show support to our community, and the impact is felt by our clients.

How do you feel the LGBTQ+ community is represented and included at Nasdaq?

Kate: In addition to supporting and funding the OPEN, our LGBTQ+ employee network, Nasdaq has also consistently provided thoughtful benefits to support our community. Shout out to our People team for their focus in this area.

What changes or improvements would you like to see to further support LGBTQ+ individual?

Kate: I would love to see more participation from Nasdaq in LGBTQ+-focused spaces in the industry - in both tech and finance - especially to recruit more LGBTQ+ employees. We have a strong brand and countless accolades for being a safe, inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ employees, and I want everyone to know!



What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

Kate: Find your community! Hopefully there is an LGBTQ+ employee network at your office - if there is, join it without question. We may not all work in the same department or do the same job, but we all have a shared experience and there’s a lot of power in that for folks who are just starting out. If there isn’t an employee network at your company, consider making one if you’re in an environment where that would be welcomed, or look for professional networks in your industry.

How can allies at Nasdaq better support the LGBTQ+ community?

Kate: Allies can support the LGBTQ+ community through: Awareness, Affirmation, and Action. Get to know us, what our lives are like, who we are, what we’re going through. Let us know that you see us, you understand us, you support us. And, of course, the most important way you can support us is through speaking up and acting up when our community needs help the most.



Meet Heath Glennon

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

Heath: I struggled with the thoughts that being public with my sexual identity at work could lead to fewer opportunities or impact my work relationships in a negative way. When I moved over to my current department, I made a point to come out to my colleagues and persons that I reported to. Pride means being truthful about who you are.

How has your experience as an LGBTQ+ individual shaped your career at Nasdaq?

Heath: After coming out at Nasdaq, this strengthened the bond to my department and Nasdaq.

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Heath: By creating The OPEN [an employee network for connection and collaboration for the Nasdaq’s LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies.], this showed commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Are there any specific programs or initiatives at Nasdaq that have made a significant impact on you?

Heath: By joining and becoming an active member of The OPEN this helped me become even more public to work colleagues about my private life.

What challenges have you faced in the workplace, and how have you overcome them?

Heath: When I first started working, I was not out. Nasdaq fostered an environment to be my true self.

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Heath: I was able to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. What this helped do is create an environment that celebrates diversity. It allowed me to stop worrying about what would happen if someone found out about my private life.



Meet Erik Koltun

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

For me, my path has been a journey of finding and loving myself. Pride month is a time to celebrate our differences and the unique qualities that make us who we are, without fear of being true to ourselves and loving who we love.

How has your experience as an LGBTQ+ individual shaped your career at Nasdaq

Working at Nasdaq has been a truly welcoming experience, where being my authentic self has always felt safe and accepted within my team and among colleagues. The OPEN ERG has been significantly influential, providing me with opportunities to connect and form relationships with other LGBTQ+ colleagues I might not have met otherwise.

What challenges have you faced in the workplace, and how have you overcome them?

Deciding to come out and reveal your true self to a colleague is always a daunting task and can come with the anxiety of altering the relationship. Yet, it’s important to remember that in being open about who you are, you’re honoring not only yourself but also those who have paved the way for us to freely express our identities.

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Nasdaq is doing a great job at boosting LGBTQ+ visibility with its dedicated Employee Resource Group, along with mentorship and educational initiatives. It would be fantastic to see an increase in LGBTQ+ individuals in leadership positions at Nasdaq.

What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

My advice to fellow LGBTQ+ colleagues starting their careers is to embrace your authentic self. Being genuine in the workplace not only improves your work experience but also makes you a more valuable team member and enriches your career journey. Allies can contribute by creating space for conversations about issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ identity.



Meet Jason Lee

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

I am privileged to have had a journey brighter than many that have come before me have experienced. With self-acceptance and supportive colleagues in my home office of NYC, times have changed and being out at work is not as taboo as it was 20 years ago. I recognize this may still be a challenge for others though. To me, Pride Month means celebrating authenticity, supporting others despite your differences, and championing empowerment.

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Nasdaq has supported me as an LGBTQ+ individual by providing resources, mentors and a space to grow my career.

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

The OPEN (Out Proud Employees at Nasdaq) hosts the LGBTQ Leaders conference every year. As someone trying to grow their career, it is inspirational to see senior leadership across many industries come together and share their story. When it comes from the top down, it is empowering for someone like me to see a leader comfortable in being themselves and knowing that maybe someday, that could be me.

How do you feel the LGBTQ+ community is represented and included at Nasdaq?

While I think we have a long way to go, I do think Nasdaq creates an environment at work where representation is valued. I hear stories of my friends in other industries and code switching is a survival tactic for them still in 2024. I would also like to see more ethnic diversity in the LGBTQ community at Nasdaq.

What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

Be proud of who you are and let your work ethic speak for itself. Surrounding yourself with people that will support you will be key in feeling like you belong. Employee Networks are a great resource for that.

How can allies at Nasdaq better support the LGBTQ+ community?

Ask questions and be open minded. We are all human at the end of the day, so just try and be kind.



Meet Ray Camat

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

Growing up with other LGBTQ siblings, we are lucky to have an accepting and supportive family. Despite this, I had always been protective of my professional identity as I have been in organizations and teams in the past that had not been the best advocates of the LGBTQ+ community and causes. Nasdaq provided me a place to thrive and be my authentic self.

With my continuous self-discovery, Pride means self–acceptance and celebration – it’s about embracing who you are and recognizing uniqueness, rejecting societal shame and stigma. It’s celebrating one’s genuine self and breaking stereotypes!

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Nasdaq never made me feel different in the workplace, it’s a place where diversity and equality is celebrated in every aspect of work and professional relationships. As a leader, I am always given a platform to excel, share unique perspectives and celebrate my talents. Nasdaq provides a safe space for the LGBTQ community through strong display of unity and solidarity with ERG groups like THE OPEN (Out and Proud Employees of Nasdaq).

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?



As the regional head for the OPEN this year, we have created an expanded visibility for LGBTQ+ initiatives in the APAC region while breaking stigma and stereotypes for locations that are still on the journey to acceptance. We are slowly changing the landscape one step at a time for countries with progressing diversity like India. We have initiated strong partnerships with LGBTQ advocates to provide educational programs and opportunities to LGBTQ talents in the Asian market. At a personal level, being recognized outside of the organization as one of the top 100 talent leaders in the Philippines is a testament of the impact and change to the society through my HR work.

How do you feel the LGBTQ+ community is represented and included at Nasdaq?

Nasdaq ensures a sense of security and belonging through ERG programs like THE OPEN. Having these support and safe spaces carries a message of progress in the call towards equality. It’s a platform to advocate and acknowledge LGBTQ voices, rights, and challenge discrimination.

What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

Let your voice be heard – a whisper can become a resonating echo. Help raise awareness, break stereotypes, and inspire others to live authentically!

How can allies at Nasdaq better support the LGBTQ+ community?

Education and understanding are essential – acknowledgement starts from listening and learning, hearing about LGBTQ experiences without judgment. It is through this that action and advocacy becomes secondary where you yourself challenge prejudice and discrimination when you see or hear injustice. Allyship is a journey that starts with openness and growth, later translating to consistent action to support the LGBTQ+ community.



Meet Rich Taylor

Can you share a bit about your journey and what Pride Month means to you personally?

Rich: I was very fortunate to grow up in an affirming family, and I know not everyone has that good fortune. Once I was comfortable coming out to myself (which wasn’t until my early 20s) I knew that telling my family would be just fine. I’ve faced some but relatively little judgment or discrimination in my life.

For many of us, being gay isn’t always overt, so Pride month is a time to be visible, learn or remember our gay history, and also to celebrate the incredible diversity within the LGBTQ+ community.

How has your experience as an LGBTQ+ individual shaped your career at Nasdaq?

Rich: In my first few professional jobs, I really wasn’t sure when or how to talk about being gay: it’s pretty weird to say to a person you’ve just met “Hey how are you? By the way I’m gay.” Coming out is a continual, sometimes everyday experience, and a series of sensitive choices, because you never really know what the response may be. But over time I learned to choose my moment, and I also learned that for the vast majority of people, it’s like announcing your eye color: interesting, but not a very big deal. When someone would notice my wedding ring and ask about my wife, I learned to say, “Actually I’m married to a wonderful man, and he’s made my life better in every way.”

How has Nasdaq supported you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Rich: I’m proud to say Nasdaq has been a very welcoming environment, from my manager Bryan to Adena to my peers and colleagues. I don’t think my being gay needs to be part of every conversation, but I feel very comfortable talking about my weekend with my husband when others are talking about their personal lives. And I’m certain being gay has neither helped nor hindered my performance reviews or career opportunities here.

Can you share a proud moment or achievement that has been particularly meaningful to you as an LGBTQ+ individual?

Rich: One of my favorite experiences at Nasdaq came about because I have chosen to be visibly out here, so people feel comfortable connecting. One person who was transitioning in their transgender journey asked for my help in navigating the HR systems where gender is recorded, and for advice on how/when to tell people at work what was happening. We had several conversations, and I was proud to be an ally in their journey.

What advice would you give to other LGBTQ+ individuals starting their careers?

Rich: My advice to anyone starting their career (or to anyone who has yet to come out as LGBTQ+ in the workplace) is to take your time. You don’t owe anybody such personal information. I want you to share that part of yourself when you feel ready.

But I do think coming out and talking to others about your life will make you feel much more comfortable as a professional. You won’t have to hide or be afraid of being ‘discovered’ anymore. And I think coming out does a service to society, because the more visible we are, the more the LGBTQ+ community becomes an ordinary part of the human experience, and not that big a deal. That’s really my hope for the future: that being gay or bisexual or transgender is just one of those semi-interesting facts about a person and no longer a hot topic.

Celebrating our LGBTQ+ colleagues isn't just about recognition - it's about action. Allies are the backbone of a truly inclusive workplace. At Nasdaq, we're calling on everyone to step up for the LGBTQ+ community. It's about more than just support - it's about actively championing equality and respect. My own journey as an ally has taught me how crucial and rewarding this work really is.

We're not just about Pride Month at Nasdaq - we're about pride every day. Our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion is woven into the fabric of who we are.

Moving forward, here's what we're focusing on:

Being Ourselves, together: We want Nasdaq to be a place where everyone can bring their whole self to work. This means creating space for all voices, celebrating our differences, and learning from each other's experiences - especially those of our LGBTQ+ colleagues. Stepping Up as Allies: Being an ally isn't just a label - it's about action. We're committed to providing concrete ways for everyone at Nasdaq to support the LGBTQ+ community, from education to advocacy. Let's work together to build a culture where respect and understanding are the norm. Keeping the Conversation Going: Pride Month is a time for celebration, but our commitment to inclusion doesn't have an expiration date. We're dedicated to amplifying diverse voices and perspectives throughout the year, making sure that inclusion remains at the heart of how we operate every day.

These stories remind us that Nasdaq isn't just a workplace - it's a community where everyone should feel they belong. Pride Month may end, but our commitment doesn't. Let's carry this energy forward, supporting and celebrating our LGBTQ+ colleagues every day. This isn't just about making Nasdaq better; it's about creating a world where everyone can be their authentic selves. So, let's keep listening, learning, and standing up for each other.

That's what real pride looks like.