PreveCeutical Finalizes BioGene Asset Deal

PreveCeutical Medical (TSE:PREV) has released an update.

PreveCeutical Medical has successfully closed a transaction involving the sale of intellectual property assets to its subsidiary, BioGene Therapeutics, for a total of USD$1,353,227. The deal includes a cash payment and the issuance of 16 million common shares of BioGene, with plans to distribute some of these shares to shareholders. This strategic move could potentially enhance PreveCeutical’s financial position and shareholder value.

