Press Kogyo Lowers 2025 Financial Forecast Amid Demand Decline

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:7246) has released an update.
Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, lowering its estimates due to declining demand for vehicles and machinery. The company cites decreased demand for pick-up trucks in Thailand, inventory adjustments in the U.S., and reduced construction machinery demand in North America, Europe, and ASEAN regions as key factors. These adjustments reflect challenges in both domestic and international markets.
For further insights into JP:7246 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Tesla Option Contracts Gain on Post-Election Rally, Pushing Shares up 9%
- ‘Patience Running Out,’ Says Bernstein About Ford Stock
- ‘Bail Out While You Can,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.