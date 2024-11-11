News & Insights

Press Kogyo Lowers 2025 Financial Forecast Amid Demand Decline

November 11, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. (JP:7246) has released an update.

Press Kogyo Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, lowering its estimates due to declining demand for vehicles and machinery. The company cites decreased demand for pick-up trucks in Thailand, inventory adjustments in the U.S., and reduced construction machinery demand in North America, Europe, and ASEAN regions as key factors. These adjustments reflect challenges in both domestic and international markets.

