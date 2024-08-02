Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Earnings Decline Y/Y in Q2

Preformed Line Products Company PLPC reported challenging second-quarter 2024 results, with significant declines in both earnings and revenues from the prior-year period. The company faced headwinds from reduced spending in the communications end market and unfavorable foreign currency translations.

Despite lower sales, PLPC managed to control operating costs. The company remains focused on cost reduction and strategic investments to navigate the current market conditions.

The following analysis delves into the detailed financial metrics and strategic developments that have contributed to the company’s quarterly results.

Q2 Results

Preformed Line Products reported a second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.89, significantly declining from the $4.08 reported in the year-ago quarter.

Total quarterly revenues of $138.7 million for second-quarter 2024 marked a 14% decrease from $181.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The weak quarterly results are primarily attributed to a continued slowdown in spending in the communications end market. Additionally, foreign currency translation negatively impacted the quarterly results.

Profitability

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $9.4 million, down 54% from the $20.5 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. The significant decrease in net income was mainly due to the lower gross profit resulting from decreased sales levels. However, this was partially offset by reductions in period expenses, interest expenses and income tax expenses.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $44.3 million, down 33.2% from the $66.3 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased by 460 basis points to 31.9% in the second quarter of 2024 from the prior-year quarter. This reduction is a direct consequence of the lower sales volume and the adverse impacts of reduced spending in the communications end market.

Operating Costs

Total operating costs for the second quarter of 2024 decreased to $32.98 million from $38.18 million in the second quarter of 2023. Selling costs decreased to $11.93 million from $13.01 million in the previous year.

General and administrative costs slipped year over year to $15.25 million from $18.22 million. Research and engineering costs slightly declined to $5.36 million from $5.76 million. The decrease in these expenses reflects the company's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and control costs amid reduced sales volumes.

Liquidity

As of Jun 30, 2024, PLPC's liquidity position included $47.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, marking a dip from $53.6 million at the end of 2023.

The company's debt profile comprised $2.8 million in the current portion of long-term debt, with an additional $28.8 million in long-term debt (excluding the current portion).

Management Guidance

The company remains optimistic about the market's prospects and continues to invest in product development, streamline manufacturing operations and expand its customer service portfolio. These actions are expected to position the company well for favorable market conditions.

Other Developments

PLPC highlighted the continuation of cost-reduction activities initiated in 2023, which have helped maintain financial stability during the market slowdown. These efforts include streamlining manufacturing operations and investing in product development.

