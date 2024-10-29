News & Insights

Preferred Stocks See Demand Rise for Tax Advantage

October 29, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Preferred stocks with a $25 par value, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange, have gained popularity but yield just 5% to 5.5% for major banks, a modest premium over the 30-year Treasury. 

 

According to Nuveen portfolio manager Douglas Baker, economic resilience and an anticipated soft landing make bank-issued preferreds more appealing, despite limited issuance due to banks’ reduced need for capital. Issuers have redeemed more than they’ve issued this year, tightening supply in the $25-par market, which has seen a 13.1% gain year-to-date. 

 

Baker points out that tax advantages, high yields, and stock-like trading add to preferreds' appeal. However, their perpetual nature and redemption rights limit price gains and increase sensitivity to rising rates. 

Finsum: There is strong demand for these types of unusual but tax efficient investments in the wider market.

