Preferred Stocks See Demand Rise for Tax Advantage

Preferred stocks with a $25 par value, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange, have gained popularity but yield just 5% to 5.5% for major banks, a modest premium over the 30-year Treasury.

According to Nuveen portfolio manager Douglas Baker, economic resilience and an anticipated soft landing make bank-issued preferreds more appealing, despite limited issuance due to banks’ reduced need for capital. Issuers have redeemed more than they’ve issued this year, tightening supply in the $25-par market, which has seen a 13.1% gain year-to-date.

Baker points out that tax advantages, high yields, and stock-like trading add to preferreds' appeal. However, their perpetual nature and redemption rights limit price gains and increase sensitivity to rising rates.

Finsum: There is strong demand for these types of unusual but tax efficient investments in the wider market.

equities

stocks

banks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.