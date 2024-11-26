Precia SA Sees Strong Q3 Growth Amid Global Challenges

Precia SA (FR:ALPM) has released an update.
Precia Molen Group reported a 9.3% increase in third-quarter revenue for 2024 compared to the previous year, reaching €43.8 million, despite a slight overall decline of 0.6% for the first nine months. The growth was driven by strong performance in Europe, contrasting with declines in other regions, notably India and West Africa. Economic challenges remain in France, affecting new equipment sales, while other areas maintain positive activity.
