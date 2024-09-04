Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 4, 2024 : NVDA, NVD, SQQQ, NKE, INTC, TQQQ, TSLL, TFC, BABA, NIO, WELL, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -124.61 to 18,834.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 65,918,699 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.132 at $105.87, with 10,937,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.0908 at $2.36, with 5,172,641 shares traded. This represents a 47.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.18 at $9.13, with 4,871,236 shares traded. This represents a 27.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.6699 at $80.65, with 2,423,503 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 89.61% of the target price of $90.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.45 at $19.65, with 2,121,014 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 78.6% of the target price of $25.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.3 at $61.05, with 1,909,732 shares traded. This represents a 100.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.19 at $9.13, with 1,823,364 shares traded. This represents a 84.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is -0.32 at $43.90, with 1,250,907 shares traded. TFC's current last sale is 93.4% of the target price of $47.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.49 at $82.76, with 1,223,633 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.085 at $4.24, with 930,881 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Welltower Inc. (WELL) is unchanged at $122.06, with 675,143 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.1. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.66 at $29.85, with 599,086 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 114.81% of the target price of $26.

