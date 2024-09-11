Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 11, 2024 : QH, APH, NVDA, SQQQ, PFE, TSLL, DJT, RLAY, PLTR, VRT, BAC, SBSW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -60.51 to 18,768.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 72,019,087 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Quhuo Limited (QH) is +1.2 at $2.53, with 23,898,290 shares traded.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $60.79, with 3,377,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.57 at $108.67, with 3,167,831 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $9.11, with 3,041,384 shares traded. This represents a 27.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $29.74, with 2,845,571 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.47% of the target price of $34.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $10.51, with 2,356,731 shares traded. This represents a 112.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -2.1478 at $16.48, with 2,157,870 shares traded.



Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) is -2.06 at $6.94, with 1,665,214 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RLAY is 9.595227; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.71 at $34.05, with 1,600,529 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +0.23 at $75.70, with 1,520,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "strong buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.19 at $39.09, with 983,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.15 at $3.33, with 862,783 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

