News & Insights

Pre-Market
QH

Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 11, 2024 : QH, APH, NVDA, SQQQ, PFE, TSLL, DJT, RLAY, PLTR, VRT, BAC, SBSW

September 11, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -60.51 to 18,768.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 72,019,087 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Quhuo Limited (QH) is +1.2 at $2.53, with 23,898,290 shares traded.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) is unchanged at $60.79, with 3,377,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.57 at $108.67, with 3,167,831 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $9.11, with 3,041,384 shares traded. This represents a 27.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $29.74, with 2,845,571 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.47% of the target price of $34.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.04 at $10.51, with 2,356,731 shares traded. This represents a 112.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -2.1478 at $16.48, with 2,157,870 shares traded.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) is -2.06 at $6.94, with 1,665,214 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RLAY is 9.595227; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.71 at $34.05, with 1,600,529 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +0.23 at $75.70, with 1,520,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "strong buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.19 at $39.09, with 983,949 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is +0.15 at $3.33, with 862,783 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

QH
APH
NVDA
SQQQ
PFE
TSLL
DJT
RLAY
PLTR
VRT
BAC
SBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.