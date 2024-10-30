Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 30, 2024 : DJT, SQQQ, NVDA, TSLL, AMD, SNAP, IBIT, NIO, OKLO, IONQ, LLY, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.83 to 20,591.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 130,615,099 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is -2.54 at $48.97, with 6,689,939 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $6.90, with 3,584,638 shares traded. This represents a .73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.97 at $140.28, with 2,628,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $12.71, with 2,420,839 shares traded. This represents a 157.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -13.37 at $152.88, with 2,360,694 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +1.06 at $11.95, with 2,349,624 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 91.92% of the target price of $13.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.3 at $41.03, with 2,156,667 shares traded. This represents a 86.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $5.43, with 1,793,218 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 89.02% of the target price of $6.1.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +1.7598 at $26.60, with 1,550,474 shares traded. OKLO's current last sale is 266% of the target price of $10.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.98 at $15.76, with 1,214,291 shares traded.IONQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.23 per share, which represents a -22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is -103.58 at $800.00, with 890,582 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.52. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lilly & Regor Therapeutics to Collaborate on Metabolic Disorder Therapies



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -3.21 at $108.77, with 814,797 shares traded.NVO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 11/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.9 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.