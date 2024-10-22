Pre-Market Most Active for Oct 22, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, BAC, TSLL, PG, TQQQ, DJT, BABA, AAPL, BBWI, OKLO, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -118.47 to 20,243. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 55,760,891 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.41 at $144.12, with 6,609,946 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0998 at $7.20, with 3,486,081 shares traded. This represents a 3.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.23 at $41.53, with 2,778,899 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.15 at $9.32, with 1,903,290 shares traded. This represents a 88.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.3 at $169.24, with 1,623,849 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.02 at $74.03, with 1,594,836 shares traded. This represents a 142.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +0.9855 at $32.29, with 1,585,794 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.96 at $99.95, with 1,489,314 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.9428 at $234.54, with 1,398,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is -0.06 at $30.51, with 1,268,386 shares traded. BBWI's current last sale is 76.28% of the target price of $40.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO) is +0.29 at $22.60, with 1,208,522 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.81 at $49.74, with 947,273 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.