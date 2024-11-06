Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 6, 2024 : TSLL, DJT, TSLA, SQQQ, IBIT, SMCI, NIO, PLTR, BAC, F, IONQ, TJX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 339.7 to 20,567.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 242,671,358 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +3.01 at $14.99, with 37,069,042 shares traded. This represents a 203.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +10.41 at $44.35, with 35,992,440 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +31.74 at $283.18, with 16,286,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. TSLA's current last sale is 118.98% of the target price of $238.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.38 at $6.85, with 12,999,155 shares traded.This is a 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +2.66 at $42.17, with 7,772,376 shares traded. This represents a 91.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -5.4896 at $22.21, with 7,589,237 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 37.02% of the target price of $60.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $5.00, with 5,849,041 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 81.97% of the target price of $6.1.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.12 at $53.25, with 4,470,042 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +2.97 at $44.85, with 3,172,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.29 at $10.89, with 2,982,199 shares traded. F's current last sale is 99% of the target price of $11.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.49 at $16.84, with 1,928,242 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 140.33% of the target price of $12.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +3.75 at $117.50, with 1,902,220 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.