Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 11, 2024 : TSLL, TSLA, NVDA, TSLZ, DJT, TSLQ, PLTR, IONQ, KR, DXYZ, NIO, CMG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 85.39 to 21,202.57. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 188,793,614 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +2.46 at $21.52, with 21,953,946 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +20.76 at $341.98, with 10,146,683 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.7 at $148.33, with 5,489,159 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is -0.65 at $4.26, with 5,203,198 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is +2.4099 at $34.32, with 4,888,814 shares traded.



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -1.14 at $7.74, with 4,880,312 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.73 at $60.12, with 3,693,022 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.2799 at $24.51, with 2,630,332 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.2362 at $60.15, with 2,125,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KR is in the "buy range".



Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) is +9.48 at $45.68, with 1,991,010 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $5.15, with 1,838,812 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 84.43% of the target price of $6.1.



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.5388 at $59.35, with 1,255,294 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".

