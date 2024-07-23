News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2024 : TSLL, NVDA, SQQQ, CMAX, TSLA, CCL, TQQQ, T, AMC, GM, NIO, MUFG

July 23, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -35.6 to 19,787.27. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 70,479,971 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.35 at $14.64, with 3,993,902 shares traded. This represents a 196.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.55 at $122.99, with 3,512,239 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $8.16, with 3,019,304 shares traded. This represents a 14.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CareMax, Inc. (CMAX) is -0.58 at $4.61, with 2,251,316 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.29 at $254.80, with 1,915,981 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.04 at $18.46, with 1,430,983 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.51 at $73.65, with 1,378,752 shares traded. This represents a 141.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $18.56, with 1,318,128 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/24/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.58 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.02 at $5.26, with 716,604 shares traded.

General Motors Company (GM) is +1.43 at $50.99, with 605,232 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $4.58, with 454,047 shares traded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) is +0.07 at $11.35, with 437,533 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

