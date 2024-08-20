News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 20, 2024 : PITA, NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, LUNR, ABEV, JNJ, HA, NIO, SUZ, WMT, XPEV

August 20, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 12.27 to 19,778.76. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,629,101 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Heramba Electric plc (PITA) is +1.22 at $3.32, with 12,864,604 shares traded.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.3 at $129.70, with 5,008,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.01 at $7.92, with 4,107,869 shares traded. This represents a 10.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.39 at $10.96, with 2,942,802 shares traded. This represents a 121.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.6895 at $4.94, with 2,855,216 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is -0.02 at $2.40, with 2,508,657 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABEV is in the "buy range".

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.55 at $160.18, with 1,948,130 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 94.14% of the target price of $170.15.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is +1.79 at $17.67, with 1,804,649 shares traded. HA's current last sale is 130.89% of the target price of $13.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.10, with 1,182,036 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.55% of the target price of $5.5.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is unchanged at $10.19, with 1,000,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SUZ is in the "strong buy range".

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $73.72, with 829,363 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.17 at $7.37, with 683,629 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

