Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 16, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, VTRS, PGRU, TQQQ, TSLL, MRVL, MMM, CCL, NIO, LUMN, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -119.16 to 19,370.99. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 117,890,123 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.2446 at $121.62, with 9,033,632 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $8.36, with 6,134,447 shares traded. This represents a 17.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $11.67, with 4,015,922 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 93.36% of the target price of $12.5.



PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) is +0.39 at $6.65, with 3,105,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PGRU is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.76 at $67.70, with 2,581,091 shares traded. This represents a 122.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.17 at $9.62, with 2,487,524 shares traded. This represents a 94.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.95 at $68.38, with 1,610,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



3M Company (MMM) is -0.05 at $127.11, with 1,118,665 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 94.86% of the target price of $134.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.03 at $15.71, with 887,094 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $3.87, with 847,310 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 70.36% of the target price of $5.5.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.36 at $5.35, with 711,644 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 173.98% of the target price of $3.075.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -0.979 at $126.07, with 630,865 shares traded.SNOW is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/21/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.56 per share, which represents a -52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

