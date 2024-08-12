News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 12, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, BAC, KEY, PCG, TSLL, LVS, TQQQ, JEF, TFC, MSFT, NVD

August 12, 2024 — 08:27 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 68.02 to 18,581.12. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,123,556 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $9.59, with 3,065,477 shares traded. This represents a 34.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.3 at $106.05, with 3,044,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.12 at $38.40, with 2,912,385 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

KeyCorp (KEY) is +3.09 at $17.70, with 2,546,049 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEY is in the "buy range".

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.09 at $18.11, with 1,879,490 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.025 at $8.65, with 1,691,276 shares traded. This represents a 75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is -0.67 at $37.90, with 1,619,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVS is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.7702 at $59.62, with 1,483,670 shares traded. This represents a 95.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is -0.56 at $54.65, with 1,415,124 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JEF is in the "buy range".

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is +0.44 at $42.00, with 1,382,273 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. TFC's current last sale is 89.36% of the target price of $47.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +2.68 at $408.70, with 1,075,312 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.27. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.0509 at $2.56, with 1,019,045 shares traded. This represents a 47.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

