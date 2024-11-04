Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 5, 2024 : GFS, BRKR, HSIC, CIGI, NOVT, SHC, APLS, PAYO, MLCO, LGIH, NMRK, HLMN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. GFS reported earnings of $0.47 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -46.81%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Bruker Corporation (BRKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. BRKR reported earnings of $0.74 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -17.57%.Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. HSIC reported earnings of $1.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.12%.Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. CIGI reported earnings of $1.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 22.73%.Novanta Inc. (NOVT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.86. NOVT reported earnings of $0.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.18%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Sotera Health Company (SHC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. SHC reported earnings of $0.18 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.56%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days.Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. APLS reported earnings of $-1.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -72.65%.Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. PAYO reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.00%.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. MLCO reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -400.00%.LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. LGIH reported earnings of $2.84 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -10.92%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. NMRK reported earnings of $0.27 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 14.81%.Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. HLMN reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 45.45%.

