Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 26, 2024 : ADI, HTHT, EMBC, TITN, MDWD, ICCM, UCL, ANF, BBY, BURL, DKS, KSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. ADI reported earnings of $2.01 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -18.91%.H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.67. HTHT reported earnings of $0.56 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 19.64%.Embecta Corp. (EMBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. EMBC reported earnings of $0.59 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -32.20%.Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. TITN reported earnings of $1.32 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -95.45%.MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. MDWD reported earnings of $-0.24 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 100.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days.IceCure Medical Ltd. (ICCM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. ICCM reported earnings of $-0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -22.22%.uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. UCL reported earnings of $0.09 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -77.78%.Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.32. ANF reported earnings of $1.83 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 26.78%.Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. BBY reported earnings of $1.29 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 0.78%.Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. BURL reported earnings of $0.98 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 57.14%.Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.68. DKS reported earnings of $2.85 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -5.96%.Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. KSS reported earnings of $0.53 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -49.06%.

