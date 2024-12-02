News & Insights

Pre-Market Earnings Report for December 3, 2024 : BNS, CNM, DCI, REX

December 02, 2024 — 04:00 pm EST

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 12/03/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. BNS reported earnings of $0.93 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 24.73%.Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. CNM reported earnings of $0.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. DCI reported earnings of $0.75 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.33%.REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.72. REX reported earnings of $1.49 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -51.68%.

