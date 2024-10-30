Prairie Provident Announces Leadership Changes and Drilling Update

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) has released an update.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has announced significant leadership changes, with Dale Miller taking over as Executive Chairman and Amber Wright stepping into the role of Vice President, Operations & Engineering. The company also shared updates on their drilling program in the Michichi area, which targets the promising Basal Quartz formation.

