News & Insights

Stocks

Prairie Provident Announces Leadership Changes and Drilling Update

October 30, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) has released an update.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has announced significant leadership changes, with Dale Miller taking over as Executive Chairman and Amber Wright stepping into the role of Vice President, Operations & Engineering. The company also shared updates on their drilling program in the Michichi area, which targets the promising Basal Quartz formation.

For further insights into TSE:PPR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PRPRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.