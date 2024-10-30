Prada S.p.A. Achieves 18% Revenue Growth in 2024

Prada SpA (HK:1913) has released an update.

Prada S.p.A. has reported a robust 18% increase in net revenues for the first nine months of 2024, driven by significant growth in key markets such as Japan, the Middle East, and Europe. The Prada brand saw a modest 4% rise, while its sister brand Miu Miu surged with an impressive 97% growth, showcasing strong above-market performance. The company’s retail and e-commerce sales contributed significantly to this positive trajectory, highlighting its resilience and strategic positioning in the global market.

