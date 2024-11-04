PRA Group says is on track to achieve operational targets for FY24

The company said, “The Company is on track to achieve the following financial and operational targets for FY24: Strong portfolio investment levels; Double-digit cash collections growth; ~60% cash efficiency ratio; 8%+ return on average tangible equity, up from 6%-8% previously. In addition, the Company announces the following financial and operational targets for full year 2025: Portfolio investment levels to exceed $1.0B; Cash collections growth of 8%-10%; 60%+ cash efficiency ratio; Double-digit return on average tangible equity.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRAA:
- PRAA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- PRA Group Extends Credit Agreements to Boost Growth
- PRA Group names Adrian Murphy as Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.