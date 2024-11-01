PRA Group Extends Credit Agreements to Boost Growth

Pra Group ( (PRAA) ) has issued an announcement.

PRA Group, Inc. has strategically extended its North American and UK credit agreements by five years to 2029, maintaining a $2.3 billion aggregate commitment with unchanged pricing. This move, backed by support from both existing and new lenders, enhances PRA Group’s financial flexibility to continue its business transformation and seize growth opportunities amid a robust portfolio supply environment. As a leader in nonperforming loan acquisition, PRA Group aims to leverage this extension to capitalize on market opportunities and drive future expansion.

