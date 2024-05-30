News & Insights

PPX Mining Reports Q2 2024 Financial Filing

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

PPX Mining (TSE:PPX) has released an update.

PPX Mining Corp., a Canadian mining company with a flagship gold and silver project in Peru, has reported the filing of its Q2 2024 Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MDA). The documents, providing insight into the company’s financial health and future plans, are now available for public review on SEDAR+. Investors are advised to consider the company’s cautionary note on forward-looking statements, which entails various risks and uncertainties.

