PPG Launches STEELGUARD 951 Fire Protection Coating in the Americas

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently launched PPG Steelguard 951 epoxy intumescent fire protection coating in the Americas. This solution is intended for advanced manufacturing facilities, such as semiconductor plants, electric vehicle battery facilities, data centers and other commercial infrastructure.



Following a successful debut in Europe and the Middle East, PPG Steelguard 951 coating is now available in North and Latin America. PPG Steelguard 951 coating offers up to four hours of fire protection by expanding from a thin, lightweight film to a thick, insulating foam. This ensures structural integrity, gives more time for evacuation and reduces damage to buildings and assets.



The coating provides up to 3,500 microns of dry-film thickness in a single layer, cures quickly and is ready for use the next day. The PPG Steelguard 951 coating is perfect for modular construction projects designed for off-site and field applications. PPG's patented flexible epoxy technique ensures outstanding durability and edge retention, lowering the risk of cracking during handling and transit, and offers corrosion resistance up to ISO 12944 C5 without a topcoat.



This solution provides up to four hours of fire protection, passes strict testing criteria and supports modern construction procedures with its durable, versatile and efficient application qualities. PPG is committed to working with its customers to achieve the best possible safety and performance in their projects.



Shares of PPG have lost 7.5% over the past year compared with a 11.5% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PPG projects adjusted EPS for the third quarter in the range of $2.10-$2.20. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the range of $8.15 to $8.30. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, uneven global industrial production, reduced global automotive production, stabilizing demand in Europe, sustained growth in Mexico and India and low single-digit growth in China.

PPG Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

PPG Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PPG Industries, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PPG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 125.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 80.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has rallied around 101% in the past year.





