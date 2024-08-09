PPG Industries (PPG) Unveils PRIMERON Optimal Powder Primer

PPG Industries Inc. PPG recently launched PPG Primeron Optimal zinc epoxy powder primer. The patent-pending solution contains an optimal amount of zinc, resulting in higher transfer efficiency than traditional zinc-rich primers and corrosion protection that fulfills strict ISO C5 corrosivity criteria for usage in high humidity and hostile conditions.



With a specific gravity of 2.0 as opposed to 3.6 for typical zinc-rich primers, PPG Primeron Optimal primer is less dense and easier to apply. With an 85% transfer efficiency, about half as much product is required compared to a normal zinc-rich primer, saving costs and improving sustainability. Furthermore, PPG Primeron Optimal primer is manufactured without solvents that emit volatile organic compounds.



Additional advantages include exceptional edge, face and scribe corrosion resistance, as well as good adhesion to both smooth and blasted steel for a strong bond that resists peeling, chipping and deterioration. In lab tests, the primer outperformed 10,000 hours of salt spray on blasted steel. It is designed for use on steel, hot-dip galvanized steel, metalized steel and aluminum and is suited for a wide range of applications such as trailers, gas tanks, pipelines, automotive parts and machinery.



PPG Primeron Optimal primer is a huge leap ahead in corrosion protection, demonstrating PPG's dedication to sustainably advantageous solutions and powder coating advances. Reduced waste and material use are among the sustainability benefits. PPG Primeron Optimal primer can be gelled (partially cured) or applied in a two-coat, one-bake process, resulting in a faster, more sustainable and energy-efficient finish that cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50%.



Shares of PPG have lost 14.5% over the past year compared with a 13.5% decline of its industry.



The company expects adjusted EPS for the third quarter in the range of $2.10-$2.20. For the full year, the company expects adjusted EPS in the band of $8.15-$8.30. These projections consider various factors such as current global economic activity, uneven global industrial production, reduced global automotive production, stabilizing demand in Europe, sustained growth in Mexico and India and low single-digit growth in China.

