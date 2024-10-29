Pozzi Milano Opens New Warrant Exercise Period

News & Insights

Pozzi Milano S.P.A. (IT:POZ) has released an update.

Pozzi Milano S.p.A. announces the opening of the second exercise period for its ‘Warrant Pozzi Milano 2022-2027,’ allowing holders to subscribe to new shares at a set price from November 5 to November 20, 2024. This strategic move provides an opportunity for investors to engage with Pozzi Milano’s growth on the Euronext Growth Milan platform. The company, known for its innovative tableware collections under brands like EasyLife, continues to strengthen its market presence through such initiatives.

